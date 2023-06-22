iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $239.24. The company had a trading volume of 87,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,305. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

