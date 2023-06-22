iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

