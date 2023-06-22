iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,116. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.