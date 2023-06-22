iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

