iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

