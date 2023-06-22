iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 317,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS SVAL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 65,839 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

