Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.05 and last traded at C$30.05. Approximately 767,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 86,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

