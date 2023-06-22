Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $1.24 billion 2.72 $144.80 million $0.70 21.05

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 12.39% 4.99% 3.35%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apple REIT Companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.