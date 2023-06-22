Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $4.67. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 1,406 shares changing hands.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.28.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
Get a free research report on Jewett-Cameron Trading from StockNews.com
