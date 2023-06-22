JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

