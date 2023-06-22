JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 15,786 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.