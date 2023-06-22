John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.98

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 97675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

