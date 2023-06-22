Joule Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.22. 28,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

