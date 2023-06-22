Joule Financial LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,299,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 894,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,775. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 4,065,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,342. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

