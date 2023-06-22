Joule Financial LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.03. 54,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,144. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.51 and a 200 day moving average of $367.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

