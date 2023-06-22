Joule Financial LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 52.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 134.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 49.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.9 %

WOLF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.