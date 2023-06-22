Joule Financial LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. 3,109,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,413,645. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

