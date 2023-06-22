Joule Financial LLC Invests $216,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,296,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,188,629. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.62, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

