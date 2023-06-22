Joule Financial LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 240,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

