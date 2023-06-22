Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 390,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

