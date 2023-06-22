Joystick 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,310.10 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Joystick has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $6,310.10 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0219068 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

