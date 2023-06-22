Joystick Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,873.40 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Joystick has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $6,873.40 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,990.17 or 1.00013138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0219068 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

