JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.