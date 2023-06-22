Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

