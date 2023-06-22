Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,463.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

