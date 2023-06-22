Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (NASDAQ:JWACR) Trading 54% Higher

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) traded up 54% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 2,698,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average session volume of 299,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 54.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWACR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.