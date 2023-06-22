Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

