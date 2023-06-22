Kenneth Robert Bertram Acquires 2,295 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAVA Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 2,362,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,332. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

About CAVA Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.