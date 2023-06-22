Kenneth Robert Bertram Acquires 2,295 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CAVA Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CAVA Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 2,362,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,332. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
About CAVA Group
See Also
- Get a free research report on CAVA Group from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.