Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KXSCF. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KXSCF traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.