Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,425,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 185,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,087. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

