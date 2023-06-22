Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.79. 37,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 120,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GUD. National Bank Financial lowered Knight Therapeutics from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

