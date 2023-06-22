Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 608 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.