Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,372,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

