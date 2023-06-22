Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.81 and its 200 day moving average is $633.82. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

