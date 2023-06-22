Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.3% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

