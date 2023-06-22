Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.