Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up approximately 1.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
BATS FNOV opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
