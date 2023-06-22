Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $10,220,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 179,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.78 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

