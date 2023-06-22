KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

