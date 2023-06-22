KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.
Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
See Also
- Get a free research report on KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.