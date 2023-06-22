Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 7,374,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,442,039. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.