Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,224 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,580. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.