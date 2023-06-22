Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.19. 119,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

