Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.48. The company had a trading volume of 421,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,399. The firm has a market cap of $356.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.91 and a 200 day moving average of $365.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

