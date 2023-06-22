Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD stock remained flat at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,785. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

