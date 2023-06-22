Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,817 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 775,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,636. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

