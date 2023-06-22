Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,438. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

