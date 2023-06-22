Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.81. 446,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.32. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

