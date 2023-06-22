Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 509,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

