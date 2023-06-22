Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,559 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Globe Life worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

