Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.12).
LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.24), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($365,336.53). In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £154,594.14 ($197,817.20). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($365,336.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,939 shares of company stock worth $688,371 and have sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Read More
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.