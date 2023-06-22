Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.12).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.24), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($365,336.53). In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £154,594.14 ($197,817.20). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($365,336.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,939 shares of company stock worth $688,371 and have sold 328,169 shares worth $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 226 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 626.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.80. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

